Soccer

ME Hornet Sammy Bothwell drives to the net during a 4-3 win against Monomoy at home. This was the MIAA Preliminary Round.

Photo Paul Clark

 

Over this past weekend, one dramatic finish propelled the Manchester Essex girls soccer team forward in the MIAA Div. 4 Tournament, another meant the end of the season for the boys soccer team.

Jason Brisbois has covered Cape Ann sports and features for more than 15 years. He would be happy to hear from you with comments or questions at jason@thecricket.com