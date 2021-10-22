Girls Soccer
Only one game on the schedule for Manchester-Essex Girls soccer this past week, losing 2-0 to Amesbury. Madi Cook with 5 saves, excellent performances from Sarah Baker, Charlotte Crocker, and another strong game from Amelia Donnellan-Valade. The Hornets are 0-2 against Amesbury this season. The Hornets are still in playoff contention, despite their overall record.
Cross Country
Friday night, October 15, the cross-country teams competed in the Twilight Invitational at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds. The boys team placed 24th out of 39 teams with 613 points. Finn O'Hara was the Hornets lead runner finishing the 5k course in 17:11 for 34th place. Also scoring were Charlie Lations, Colin Harrison. Logan Cooper and Max Kirk. The girls team failed to score due to an injury but Lassen Ando, Whitney Turner, Jane Whitten and Faye Bourgeois all ran well. Our final dual meet is Wednesday in Lynnfield.
Field Hockey
This past week Field Hockey went 2-1, beating Amesbury and Hamilton-Wenham and losing to Masco. On Tuesday, the team struggled against powerhouse Masco on their grass home field. The senior-heavy team beat us 5-0. The team had no choice but to take the loss and let it fuel them into the very important following games. Thursday and Saturday the Hornets found their groove again against CAL opponents. Versus Amesbury, Torrin Kirk, Caelie Patrick, Grace Gerhardt, and Ava Magnuson scored, and Paige Garlitz held it down in net, leading the team to a 4-0 W.
Saturday the team traveled to HW, and it was a close game until halftime (0-0). Ava Magnuson and Elsa Wood netted a goal each, putting us at a 2-0 win. The Hornets had over 20 shots on goal and overcame the challenge of a very strong HW goalie.