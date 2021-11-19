Hornets ran in the Division 3 State meet at Stanley Park in Westfield Saturday.
The girls finished in 11th place led by Freshman Captain Whitney Turner who earned a spot in the All State meet as an individual. Lassen Ando also ran well finishing with a personal record (PR) in 22:18. Sabine Cooper and Faye Bourgeois also ran PRs and scored along with Senior Captain Jane Whitten. Lily Pilaud had a good run as our 6th finisher.
The Boys team qualified for the All-State meet earning the top wildcard spot as the fastest 8th place team of the three waves. The Hornets were led by Sophomore Team Captain Finn O'Hara who medaled as the 9th place finisher. Logan Cooper had a big PR to help the team. Also scoring were Colin Harrison, Charlie Lations and Nate Gardner. Max Kirk and Sam Heanue finished just behind Nate Gardner for the 6th and 7th spots.