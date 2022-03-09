Sandra Lee Cheney-Lynch died peacefully on September 16, 2021, at age 78.
She was a caring mother to her two children. Born in Boston to Robert Cheney and Zoe (Wells) Cheney, she lived for over 35 years in Manchester. Sandra graduated from Revere High School and the University of Massachusetts Boston.
Sandra was involved in the Manchester community, working at Shore Nursery School, Mahri, and Zak's Gifts. She also volunteered at the Manchester Public Library and at the Rose Baker Senior Center in Gloucester. She spent many pleasant hours with friends on the north shore. In the mornings and afternoons, she could be found walking her Shih Tzus at Masconomo Park.
She is survived by her two children, Ben Cheney-Lynch and Aidan Cheney-Lynch, both of Manchester. Survivors also include her two sisters, Pam (Cheney) Cangiamila and Nancy (Cheney) Kausel; one niece, Lisa Interrante; two nephews, Jason Kausel and Brad Cangiamila; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held at St. John's Church in Beverly Farms at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the Manchester Council on Aging, P.O. Box 264, Manchester, MA 01944.