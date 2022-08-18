ZBA Laughing.jpg

The Manchester-By-The-Sea Zoning Board of Appeals voted 5-0 to deny the comprehensive permit for the Chapter 40B apartment complex on School Street on Tuesday night. 

Only the five regular members of the ZBA voted – Chair Sarah Mellish, Brian Sollosy, Kathryn Howe, James Mitchell and John Binieris. The two alternates – James Diedrich and Sean Zahn – did not vote on the permit. 