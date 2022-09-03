2022 ME Memorial First Day_Welcome083122.JPG

The Helping Hands 5th Grade team at Memorial School in Manchester pose before greeting incoming Kindergardeners and making them feel welcome in their new adventure as public school students.  All three MERSD schools headed back to school for the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday morning.  (Photo Erika Brown)

