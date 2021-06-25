Affordable Housing Public Workshop: Join the Affordable Housing Trust and Manchester Housing Authority for a public workshop on June 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Manchester Essex Regional High School Cafeteria. The AHT and MHA will present and discuss the findings of the recent Site Feasibility Study.
Public Safety Dispatch Public Forum: The Board of Selectmen will host a forum to discuss public safety dispatch options on July 19 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details will be posted to the Town website.
DPW Collection Update: The Town has entered a new collection contract. JRM will replace Waste Management beginning on July 6. All routes and pick up days will remain the same. Please contact the DPW office with questions.
Mosquito Control Plan: The 2021 Mosquito Control Plan is posted to the Board of Health page. Residents can choose to opt out of the plan at any time with a 14-day notice. Please see the Town website for more information.
Board and Committee Vacancies: Get involved in local government and join a board or committee. Vacancies for FY2022 are posted on the Town website.
Fourth of July Events: The Town is pleased to offer a variety of patriotic events this year such as a house decorating contest, concert in the park, boat parade and the traditional Red, White and Blue Breakfast. See the Town website for more information.
Beach and Resident Parking Stickers: A valid 2021 beach and resident sticker is required to park at Singing Beach and other downtown locations. Stickers can be purchased online or in person at the Town Clerks office. Beach tags are required for each resident age 13-64 to walk on the beach or there is a $7 dollar walk on fee. Extra tags can be purchased at Town Hall. The funds collected from beach stickers and entrance fees are used to directly fund beach operations.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular schedule.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website www.Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.