Tom Pallazola and Mike Story confirm victory for their “Little League Jackets” squad Saturday with plenty of local witnesses in what many are calling the most coveted trophy on Cape Ann, the ME Gridiron Club’s 2023 Bowling Tournament that raises money annually for youth athletic programs.  Competition between the 16 teams (with names like “Hamma’ Time,” “The Piscators,” and “Kirker United”) is notoriously fierce and filled with a constant stream of trash talk.  Bowling  with Pallazola and Story that day were Dave McPherson and Pat Baker.  “The Real McCoys” swept into second place in the tournament’s final round.  (Better luck next year boys.)  In the end, it was a great showing for a great cause.   

