Manchester Harbormaster Bion Pike sent out a warning to boaters regarding Tropical Storm Fred, which is bringing heavy rains up the coast as it weakens after hitting Florida Tuesday.
The stronger Tropical Storm Henri is right behind it.
Fred first, this storm will produce some rain although not more than inch according to current forecasting. Make sure your bilge pump is operating and that your battery is all charged up!
Henri is a different story. While originally predicted to go around Bermuda and out to sea this storm has turned a little further west with each update. Massachusetts is now in the cone of probability all the way to Cape Ann and New Hampshire. Even if this storm comes no closer it will be a hurricane passing by and will produce rip currents and large waves starting Sunday thru Monday. If the storm tracks closer the discussion will be about wind, rain and storm surge.
All Magnolia boaters should be planning to move by Sunday morning if nothing changes. Everyone else should be paying attention as well. NOAA and USCG has already started discussing this storm, quite early for what that is worth. As always expect things to change.
Check your weather app and start planning!
Locations
