The Essex Economic Development Committee (EDC) is conducting a wide-ranging business survey on behalf of the Town to understand the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 on our small businesses.
The survey is intended to accomplish two important purposes:
First, to collect basic details about our businesses’ operations in order to build a fact driven data base as an essential element in making application and qualifying for State and Federally funded grant programs; and
Second, to ask for more open-ended responses from our business partners on your wants and needs and how the Town can support you.
Your input on this survey will be of huge value to the EDC and the Board of Selectmen as we work to develop and implement projects that have value for all of us. The survey is confidential and all questions are optional. You can only submit the survey once and it is likely to take 15 minutes to complete. Please help us better understand the needs as you are experiencing them and ideas for coordinated solution-making that could be helpful.
Take the Survey here. https://www.essexma.org/