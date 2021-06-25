Get ready! From prepping for the Annual Town Meeting in Manchester to gearing up for a day at the beach, we have the latest info on what you need to know before you head out onto Cape Ann to enjoy all that summer has to offer.

• Today is the day! Manchester’s Annual Town Meeting will be held today - June 21 - at 6:30 p.m. at Hyland Field (the sports field located at Manchester Essex Regional High School/Middle School). Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel is back once again to give an overview of format - breaking down the three segments of the meeting, how voting will happen and decisions will be made - in addition to going over some of the key topics that will be covered. Take a moment to check this out and get ready for one of the key annual gatherings that helps us to plan the future of our community.

• Are you ready for a day at the beach? Cheryl Marshall, Director of Manchester Parks & Recreation, talks about all the hard work and preparation that went into getting Singing Beach ready for summer visitors, and then dives in with some beach-related trivia that even long-time locals may not be aware of - for example, did you know that cooking fires are allowed on the beach after 5 p.m. with a permit? Before you grab your towel and beach chair and head out for the day, get in the right mindset for the beach by clicking on the link below. You will learn about how decisions are made in regards to parking, lot closures, beach stickers and more.

• Thanks to a Commonwealth of Massachusetts Regional Pilot grant and administrative help from the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, local businesses are rolling out a plan to boost the economy here on Cape Ann this summer. The $180,000 grant will provide the training, resources and marketing support needed to get local businesses back on their feet after struggling through the COVID pandemic. Check out the story below for more.

• We would like to introduce you to our three intern reporters for the summer: Marcella Zaffari Flammia, Olivia Turner and Alexis Brown. Click on the link provided for profiles on all three, and to get a glimpse of the future of journalism. Keep an eye out for contributions from all three talented young writers over the next few months!

• Olivia Turner jumps right in this week by detailing some of the latest happenings around Manchester in, “Town Hall Notebook.” From the town’s plans for mosquito control this summer, to Seaside One’s ongoing facelift to bike lanes and safety, Oliva catches us up on the latest local tidbits you may be looking for more info on.

• The 54th Annual Crocker Memorial Race is slated for July 10, which is only a few weeks away. If you’re interested in learning more about - or even participating in - the annual race organized by the Manchester Yacht Club and the Manchester Harbor Boat Club, click on the link below.