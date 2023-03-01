Planning Board 2_28 2023 Creighton022823.JPG

About 70 residents attended a public hearing Monday where Manchester’s Planning Board (PB) approved final language on four articles for April’s Annual Town Meeting to change the town bylaw to create the town’s first senior housing bylaw, regulate “adult entertainment,” update the accessory dwelling units (ADUs) bylaw, and change the board’s administration by adding two alternate members.

Consideration of the four proposed articles is a follow up to last fall’s hectic Special Town Meeting that was mired by technical issues, in which residents passed four of twelve PB articles before the meeting was closed.

