The North Shore Garden Club, Manchester DPW and Conservation Commission have launched a beautiful new conservation project, on Lincoln Street, at the walkway between the high school and grade school this summer. The test plot converts mown grass into a pollinator habitat and was a huge success in year one, attracting swallowtail and monarch butterflies, and a variety of other pollinators. The project will be expanded to include the remainder of the grass area behind the well house and, with town approval, will continue growing from there.