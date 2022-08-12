It was nearly 10 years ago that Essex resident Dawn Burnham began “Shave To Save,” a local fundraiser to benefit St. Jude’s Hospital for Children with her friend, Jane Shaw, whose breast cancer had recently gone into remission.
Burnham had already been raising money for St. Jude’s for decades. She and Jane decided to start an annual event where friends would all secure donor support to shave their heads, together, in solidarity with those undergoing chemotherapy treatments. The idea was to make it fun, make it a bit of a public spectacle, and to do it together.
Over the years, the group has grown. In the weeks before “the big shave,” Dawn and others have taken to dying their hair in bright colors of the rainbow—shocking pinks and greens and blues—knowing it would all be shorn off. Local salon owners donated their expertise and time to cut the group’s hair. And men got in on the action too, stepping up to raise money for cancer.
Along the way, though, came sobering challenges. Jane Shaw’s breast cancer returned. Her spirit of determination took her through another successful fundraiser for the children at St. Jude’s. In 2020, after Jane lost her battle to breast cancer the event was renamed to the “Jane G. Shaw Shave to Save.”
Starting last year, the event grew big enough that it found a new home at The Village Restaurant, which was happy to host an event and offer snacks for attendees. It that felt more like a block party, attracting the community at large to support “the women.” The Essex Lion’s brought along their grilling trailer to offer burgers and hot dogs. There were games for kids. Tee shirts, water bottles and raffle tickets were sold to raise further money for the cause. The team added music.
Monday’s event went off without a hitch. Burnham added a couple of food trucks to the busy festivities at the Village Restaurant. The weather was perfect. Participants—men and women, one by one—stepped up to the chair and watched their fluffy hair get clipped and buzzed and fall to the floor. Encouragement came from onlookers, many with cameras getting it all down for posterity.
By the last clip, Burnham reported that after this year’s event, the Jane G. Shaw Shave to Save had raised a total of $60,000 for St. Jude’s since they began all those years ago. Congratulations.
Those who still want to make donations can by contacting Dawn Burnham at dawnburnham_pchef@comcast.net. Donations may also be mailed to Jane Shaw Shave to Save, PO Box 74, Essex, MA 01929.