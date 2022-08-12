 It was nearly 10 years ago that Essex resident Dawn Burnham began “Shave To Save,” a local fundraiser to benefit St. Jude’s Hospital for Children with her friend, Jane Shaw, whose breast cancer had recently gone into remission. 

Burnham had already been raising money for St. Jude’s for decades.  She and Jane decided to  start an annual event where friends would all secure donor support to shave their heads, together, in solidarity with those undergoing chemotherapy treatments.  The idea was to make it fun, make it a bit of a public spectacle, and to do it together.

