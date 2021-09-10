Manchester’s class reunions this summer continued last week with the Manchester High School Class of 1980 at Singing Beach. It was an impromptu affair for the group, who reunited for nosh and cocktails exactly one year after its previously planned 40th Reunion. It was worth the wait. From left, Alfred Rossi, Karen Juel Hatch, John Marsden, Margaret Noonan Driscoll, Bill Melvin, Susan Paige Anthony, Lisa Stanley Willwerth, Maggie Logue, Liz Brown Swanson
Reunion News: Class Of 1980
