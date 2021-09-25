The biggest hits that year were Marvin Gaye’s Mercy Mercy Me, The Who’s Won’t Get Fooled Again, Carole King’s It’s Too Late (Baby Now), and let’s not forget, Tom Jones’ She’s A Lady.
The folks in this photo from last month at Tuck’s Point in Manchester know the year of all these great songs was 1971. It was also their graduation from Manchester High School. The 50th Class Reunion was combined with the folks from Class Of 1970, who came along for the ride after its reunion was scuddled by the pandemic last year. This year brough the “all clear” for fun, and, as they say, a good time was had by all.
From left, first row: Elaine (Coughlin) Bean, John Donoghue, Gayle Masiero, Diane Campbell, Peggy (Nickless) Troyli, Bob Atwater, Homer Shannon. Second row: Bob Borgioli, (Bonnie (Bailey) Singleton, Abby (Morgan) Moreau, Mary Kirby. Third row: Nancy (Henry) Krause, Chris (Mains) Vey, Rick Marshall, Alfred (Red) Doane, Don Kimball. Fourth row: Toby Burroughs, Barry Ramos, Betsy (Kelly) Coughlin, Stephen Schlaikjer, Deborah Mitchell, Jim Hannah.
(Photo courtesy of Gail Masiero, who apologizes to anyone at the reunion who didn’t make it into the photograph)