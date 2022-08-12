Redistricting Puts Manchester to the 5th Essex District. Here’s What Voters Need to Know Before the September 6th’s Primary.
With the primary election less than a month away on September 6 and the general election scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, the election season is fast approaching.
This season, voters in Manchester will face a big change with the Massachusetts House of Representative race. After factoring in the results of the 2020 US Census, Manchester will find itself in a new district—Essex County’s Fifth District. Before the 2020 redistricting cycle, Manchester belonged to the Fourth Essex District, along with Rowley, Ipswich, Topsfield, and Hamilton. Now, Manchester has joined the rest of Cape Ann—Gloucester, Rockport, and Essex—as part of the Fifth District.
This is actually a big change. Local voters are still accustomed to District 4, where Rep. Brad Hill (R) from Ipswich served more than 20 years in his seat until stepping down in 2021 after being appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. (Rep. Jamie Belsito (D) of Topsfield currently holds that seat.)
For Fifth District representative, incumbent Ann-Margaret Ferrante (D) of Gloucester is hoping to keep her seat for an eighth term. She is facing a challenge in the primary by Nathaniel Mulcahy (D) of Rockport and chair of the Rockport Democratic Committee. The winner of the primary will face Ashley Sullivan, the chair of the Gloucester Republican City Committee in November’s general election.
On the Massachusetts State Senate side of things, nothing has changed for local voters, with incumbent Senator Bruce Tarr (R) running unopposed.
Here’s what to expect from the September 6 primary election and—for now—what’s up in November’s general election.
Massachusetts Governor: Geoff Diehl (R) and Christ Doughty (R) will face off to run against Maura Healey (D) in the general election. (Democrat Sonia Rosa Chang-Díaz has unofficially withdrawn from the primary race.)
Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor: Leah V. Allen (R) faces Kate Campanale (R) in the Republican primary. Kimberly Driscoll (D), Tami Gouveia (D), and Eric P. Lesser (D) are competing in the Democratic primary.
MA Attorney General: Andrea Joy Campbell (D), Shannon Erika Liss-Riordan (D), James R. McMahon, III (R), and Quentin Palfrey (D).
MA Secretary of State: Rayla Campbell (R) will face the winner of the Democratic primary race between Tanisha M. Sullivan (D) and incumbent William Francis Galvin (D).
MA State Treasurer: Deborah B. Goldberg (D) is running uncontested.
MA State Auditor: Anthony Amore (R) will face the winner of the Democratic primary race between Christopher S. Dempsey (D), and Diana DiZoglio (D).
US Congressional Representative: Bob May (R) is running against incumbent Seth Moulton (D).
MA Governor’s Council for District 5: Michael C. Walsh (R) of Lynn against incumbent Eileen R. Duff (D) of Gloucester.
Massachusetts State Senate: Incumbent Bruce Tarr (R) is running uncontested.
Massachusetts State Representative: Ashley Sullivan (R) will face the winner of the Democratic primary race between Nathaniel Mulcahy (D) and incumbent Anne-Margaret Ferrante.
Essex County District Attorney: James P. O’Shea (D) faces Paul F. Tucker (D) in the primary. The winner will run unopposed in the general election.
Essex County Sheriff: Virginia Leigh (D) is running against incumbent Kevin F. Coppinger (D) in the primary. The winner will run unopposed in the general election.
The Cricket will start introductions to candidates in the coming weeks and months. Next week, we will feature a Q&A with Essex County District Attorney candidate Paul F. Tucker. And in the 26 August edition, we will feature written introductions from the candidates in the Essex District 5 State Representative race. If any candidate is interested in being featured or introduced to our readers, please email news@thecricket.com.