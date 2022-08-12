Redistricting

Essex County District 5, after 2020’s US Census numbers triggered redistricting and moved Manchester from District 4 to District 5.
Redistricting after

Redistricting Puts Manchester to the 5th Essex District.  Here’s What Voters Need to Know Before the September 6th’s Primary.

With the primary election less than a month away on September 6 and the general election scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, the election season is fast approaching.

