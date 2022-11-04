SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23
7:18 a.m. Mill St., report of water main break, DPW notified.
9:47 a.m. School St., driveway blocked, vehicle moved.
1:50 p.m. Bennett St., chirping noise, negative findings.
5:16 p.m. Jersey Lane, residential burglar alarm, all in order.
6:20 a.m. Beach St., manhole smoking, National Grid to handle.
11:58 a.m. School St., audible alarm in area, dust from workers.
1:15 p.m. Beach St., low speed hit and run in lot, no damage to vehicle.
4:50 p.m. Route 128SB, inspection status violation, written warning.
8:06 a.m. Lincoln St., fox in playground, persuaded away from area.
8:21 a.m. Beach St., older male fell and hit head, patient refusal.
12:22 p.m. Norwood Ave., stop sign violation, verbal warning.
8:31 p.m. Route 128NB, operating without lights and speed violations, verbal warning.
7:56 a.m. Summer St., observing pickleball court, all in order.
12:53 p.m. The Plains St., unable to walk or feel hands, transported to hospital.
6:12 p.m. School St., 2 car motor vehicle accident, no injuries, exchange of information.
11:04 p.m. Hidden Ledge Rd., difficulty breathing, 2 people, patient refusal.
10:55 a.m. Woodholm Rd., tree down blocking roadway, DPW notified.
1:45 p.m. School St., water leak, DPW notified, intentional drainage.
3:11 p.m. Central St., older male fall and bleeding, transported to hospital.
6:31 p.m. School St., water leak in yard, contacted Granese.
2:53 a.m. Summer St., 2nd floor smoke alarm, smoke from cooking.
10:19 a.m. Pine St., burglar alarm, workers working on alarm system.
3:27 p.m. Beach St., public assist, lockout, assisted as needed.
7:01 p.m. Powder House Lane, playing music too loud, party spoken to.
3:30 a.m. Woodholm Lane, possible heart attack, transported to hospital.
7:46 a.m. Powder House Lane, back pain, unable to walk, transported to hospital.
4:02 p.m. Crooked Lane, shortness of breath, transported to hospital.
10:43 p.m. Summer St., speeding, written warning.
