MONDAY, MAY 3
6:46 a.m. DPW pump station, speeding violation, verbal warning.
12:40 p.m. School St., crosswalk violation, verbal warning.
4:30 p.m. Victoria Rd., chest pain and difficulty breathing, transport to hospital.
8:11 p.m. Summer St., marked lanes violation, verbal warning.
TUESDAY, MAY 4
12:27 a.m. Route 128SB, cruiser struck on detail, investigated.
7:27 a.m. Lincoln St., school zone, assisted with traffic.
2:53 p.m. Lincoln St., school zone enforcement, complete.
3:29 p.m. Friend St., found item, returned, logged.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5
7:27 a.m. Lincoln St., school traffic, no violation.
10:42 a.m. Old Neck Rd., concerns about roadwork, no issues.
12:39 p.m. School St., radar, no violations.
5:53 p.m. Route 128NB, motor vehicle vs. bobcat machine, transport.
THURSDAY, MAY 6
4:42 a.m. Woodholm Rd, feeling sick, transport to hospital.
7:31 a.m. Beach St., train gate stuck, no issues.
11:12 a.m. Summer St., radar, no violations.
3:45 p.m. The Plains St., vomiting and balance issues, transport to hospital.
FRIDAY, MAY 7
7:35 a.m. Route 128NB, 1 car spin out, patient refusal, crash report to follow.
8:44 a.m. Bridge St., sinkhole on sidewalk, DPW notified.
2:28 p.m. School St., 2 car motor vehicle accident, refusals obtained, 1 car towed.
9:29 p.m. Walker Rd., stop sign violation, verbal warning.
SATURDAY, MAY 8
8:01 a.m. Raymond St., seizure, transport to hospital.
11:08 a.m. Beach St., park and walk, all in order.
1:45 p.m. School St., illegal burn in the backyard, resident advised.
2:39 p.m. Beach St., stray dog, returned to owner.
SUNDAY, MAY 9
8:20 a.m. Harrington Way, child locked in vehicle, assisted out of vehicle.
11:27 a.m. Summer St., parking enforcement, 3 tickets issued.
2:54 p.m. Washington St., party fallen outside, refusal.
5:00 p.m. Summer St., radar 1 violation.