MONDAY, MAY 3

6:46 a.m.  DPW pump station, speeding violation, verbal warning.

12:40 p.m.  School St., crosswalk violation, verbal warning.

4:30 p.m.  Victoria Rd., chest pain and difficulty breathing, transport to hospital.

8:11 p.m.  Summer St., marked lanes violation, verbal warning.

TUESDAY, MAY 4

12:27 a.m.  Route 128SB, cruiser struck on detail, investigated.

7:27 a.m.  Lincoln St., school zone, assisted with traffic.

2:53 p.m.  Lincoln St., school zone enforcement, complete.

3:29 p.m.  Friend St., found item, returned, logged.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

7:27 a.m.  Lincoln St., school traffic, no violation.

10:42 a.m.  Old Neck Rd., concerns about roadwork, no issues.

12:39 p.m.  School St., radar, no violations.

5:53 p.m.  Route 128NB, motor vehicle vs. bobcat machine, transport.

THURSDAY, MAY 6

4:42 a.m.  Woodholm Rd, feeling sick, transport to hospital.

7:31 a.m.  Beach St., train gate stuck, no issues.

11:12 a.m.  Summer St., radar, no violations.

3:45 p.m.  The Plains St., vomiting and balance issues, transport to hospital.

FRIDAY, MAY 7

7:35 a.m.  Route 128NB, 1 car spin out, patient refusal, crash report to follow.

8:44 a.m.  Bridge St., sinkhole on sidewalk, DPW notified.

2:28 p.m.  School St., 2 car motor vehicle accident, refusals obtained, 1 car towed.

9:29 p.m.  Walker Rd., stop sign violation, verbal warning.

SATURDAY, MAY 8

8:01 a.m.  Raymond St., seizure, transport to hospital.

11:08 a.m.  Beach St., park and walk, all in order.

1:45 p.m.  School St., illegal burn in the backyard, resident advised.

2:39 p.m.  Beach St., stray dog, returned to owner.

SUNDAY, MAY 9

8:20 a.m.  Harrington Way, child locked in vehicle, assisted out of vehicle.

11:27 a.m. Summer St., parking enforcement, 3 tickets issued.

2:54 p.m.  Washington St., party  fallen outside, refusal.

5:00 p.m.  Summer St., radar 1 violation.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 

