Long Beach is a private beach in Manchester's Sand Dollar Cove.  It has become a focus because the cove is a popular spot for leisure boaters "rafting" off the shore on sunny summer days.

As the summer boating season starts to wind down, an assessment of the season will begin.  A re-occurring concern, highlighted by record crowds on hot and sunny weekends this summer, is the use of Sand Dollar Cove (SDC), a protected, shallow-water area at the entrance to Manchester’s harbor.  No decisions regarding any new regulations of the use of the Cove have been made nor will any be considered until after the Harbormaster, the Police Department and the Harbor Advisory Committee (HAC) have had a chance to consider options for the Select Board to consider come early winter.

Currently there is a petition circulating in and around the North Shore advocating for no new restrictions regarding SDC.  The petition incorrectly states that wealthy landowners along the shore are pushing to block access to the Cove.  The concerns about boater safety are coming from the Harbormaster and Police Department staff as they struggle to ensure safe use when some 300 boats or more converge on the area.  Nor are the landowners’ making claims about eelgrass damage though some boaters and the Manchester Conservation Commission have raised this concern in the past.  Eelgrass degradation is a concern along the coast with restoration efforts taking place in various locations.  Manchester received a grant to replace conventional tackle with alternative tackle that does not continuously sweep along the ocean floor. 

