The harbor department proposes the expansion of the Reed Park facility by an additional 500’, west to the Manchester drawbridge. The new docks would continue to front along the railroad tracks. No mooring holders will lose mooring rights because of the proposed expansion.
In the coming decades it is expected that available funding from state and federal sources will disappear as communities struggle to deal with rising sea levels. Likewise local tax dollars will not be available to maintain the harbor, Reed Park is the best option to provide needed funding. The proposed new ramp and float system will expand the current Reed Park facility which was originally built in the first half of the 20th Century. Reed Park Pier is in good condition having received new decking, railing supports and deck support timbers in 2013. This pier serves as a recreational vessel landing and dinghy tie up.
The commercial fishing pier across the harbor at Masconomo Park is separate from recreational interests. Before the 2019 expansion of Reed Park this part of the harbor was unmanageable, on weekends our lobstermen struggled to get to Morse Pier to conduct business. The addition of the docks at Reed Park and the proposed Fishermen’s Facility would ensure that the improvements at Morss and Reed Park Piers will continue to benefit the lobstermen and maintenance of the harbor at large.
- The underlying goal of this project is to address the significant lack funding needed for the harbor in the coming years.
- Construct 500’ of transient dock space. Manchester benefits due to available frontage along the railroad tracks.
- Install water and power for transient boaters. The fee structure will reflect an increase as amenities are provided to boaters.
- Provide a Clean Vessel Act pump out station. Manchester Marine will be withdrawing from the program.
- Expected Benefit:
- Create a real funding source to maintain harbor infrastructure from boaters visiting our harbor, not just our resident boaters. The current facility generated nearly $50,000 in 2021 despite a cold wet July. With more amenities and a modified fee structure it is not unreasonable to project revenue of $150,000 - $200,000 annually from an expanded Reed Park docking facility.
- Recreational boaters throughout the waters of the North Shore of Massachusetts will have a boat and shore side pump-out facility to handle boater waste, reducing a major source of pollution.
- Access to boating in the region for individuals with disabilities is significantly expanded with the ADA compliant ramp at Reed Park.
- Boat owners utilizing the transient docking space will contribute to the local economy by dining at local restaurants, shopping, and enjoying activities in Manchester-by-the-Sea.
- Transient boater activity at Reed Park provides a market for new small businesses to provide expanded services for boaters and their vessels.
The grant applications, if approved, would cover 100 percent of the project costs. The harbor staff would build all floats as usual.
For the previous expansion at Reed Park a US Fish and Wildlife BIG Grant 0f $360,000 was awarded to the town to cover approximately 75% of the cost. The final cost was approximately $250,000 of which the town share was $50,000 and an in-kind share of $12,500 for constructing the docks in-house. The Town will apply for a second BIG Grant as well as a Seaport Economic Council Grant to pay for the proposed project.
Please feel free to reach out with questions and/or concerns.