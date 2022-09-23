The harbor department proposes the expansion of the Reed Park facility by an additional 500’, west to the Manchester drawbridge.  The new docks would continue to front along the railroad tracks.  No mooring holders will lose mooring rights because of the proposed expansion.

In the coming decades it is expected that available funding from state and federal sources will disappear as communities struggle to deal with rising sea levels.  Likewise local tax dollars will not be available to maintain the harbor, Reed Park is the best option to provide needed funding.  The proposed new ramp and float system will expand the current Reed Park facility which was originally built in the first half of the 20th Century.  Reed Park Pier is in good condition having received new decking, railing supports and deck support timbers in 2013.  This pier serves as a recreational vessel landing and dinghy tie up.