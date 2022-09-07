MAC_Simboli Team 2022.jpg

"Team MAC," from left, Andrew Hankinson (director, operations), Jessica Kausel (business manager), Anthony Simboli (owner), Natalie Pescatore, (accounting manager),  and Jim Grady (director of facilities).  Their time ends Oct. 1.

The Manchester Athletic Club will continue to operate but under new management starting October 1, according to a joint press release from Simboli Properties, the prior owner of the club, and Cell Signaling Technology, the new owner of the property. 

“I’m excited that the club is going to have a new operator,” said Anthony Simboli, owner of Simboli Properties and owner of the MAC since 2015. “It’s staying open. My job now is to facilitate a smooth tradition.” 