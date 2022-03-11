Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28

8:57 a.m.  Route 128NB, vehicle on side of highway, vehicle towed.

12:56 p.m.  Beach St., lost coin purse, logged.

4:56 p.m.  Summer St., suspended registration, citation issued.

7:01 p.m.  School St., suspended registration, citation issued.

TUESDAY, MARCH 1

7:20 a.m.  Route 128NB, motor vehicle accident in breakdown lane, State Police handled.

10:37 a.m.  Beach St., dizzy and stomach illness, transported to hospital.

2:49 p.m.  Powder House Lane, general fire alarm, no issues.

7:02 p.m.  Moses Hill Rd., accidental 911, confirmed accidental.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

12:11 a.m.  Desmond Ave., shortness of breath and disoriented, patient refusal.

10:06 a.m.  Central St., motor vehicle parked in 30-minute parking for too long, will move.

11:11 a.m.  Pleasant St. Extension, expired registration, renewed roadside.

3:24 p.m.  Beach St., past dog bite, Animal Control Officer notified.

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

6:52 a.m.  Summer St., speed, expired registration and no license in possession, citation issued.

9:58 a.m.   Pine St., speeding, written warning.

11:52 a.m.  Lincoln St., hands free violation, written warning.

5:51 p.m.  Greenbrier Rd., speeding violation, verbal warning.

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

9:14 a.m.  Central St., truck blocking road, to be moved.

1:27 p.m.  Walker Rd., quarantine notice, logged.

9:16 p.m.  Route 128SB, speeding violation, written warning.

11:57 p.m.  Route 128SB, speeding, marked lane violation, defective equipment, arrest.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

4:03 a.m.  Route 128NB, speeding violation, citation issued.

9:32 a.m.  Beach St., park and walk downtown, all in order.

10:02 a.m.  Beach St., check for wounded owl, negative findings.

8:50 p.m.  Washington St., cars hitting large pothole, DPW notified for cones.

SUNDAY, MARCH 6

4:32 a.m.  Summer St., vehicle crash, hit and run, see report.

1:55 p.m.  The Plains St., smoke alarm sounding, smoke from cooking.

4:52 p.m.  Beach St., park and walk, all in order.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 