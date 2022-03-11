MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28
8:57 a.m. Route 128NB, vehicle on side of highway, vehicle towed.
12:56 p.m. Beach St., lost coin purse, logged.
4:56 p.m. Summer St., suspended registration, citation issued.
7:01 p.m. School St., suspended registration, citation issued.
TUESDAY, MARCH 1
7:20 a.m. Route 128NB, motor vehicle accident in breakdown lane, State Police handled.
10:37 a.m. Beach St., dizzy and stomach illness, transported to hospital.
2:49 p.m. Powder House Lane, general fire alarm, no issues.
7:02 p.m. Moses Hill Rd., accidental 911, confirmed accidental.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2
12:11 a.m. Desmond Ave., shortness of breath and disoriented, patient refusal.
10:06 a.m. Central St., motor vehicle parked in 30-minute parking for too long, will move.
11:11 a.m. Pleasant St. Extension, expired registration, renewed roadside.
3:24 p.m. Beach St., past dog bite, Animal Control Officer notified.
THURSDAY, MARCH 3
6:52 a.m. Summer St., speed, expired registration and no license in possession, citation issued.
9:58 a.m. Pine St., speeding, written warning.
11:52 a.m. Lincoln St., hands free violation, written warning.
5:51 p.m. Greenbrier Rd., speeding violation, verbal warning.
FRIDAY, MARCH 4
9:14 a.m. Central St., truck blocking road, to be moved.
1:27 p.m. Walker Rd., quarantine notice, logged.
9:16 p.m. Route 128SB, speeding violation, written warning.
11:57 p.m. Route 128SB, speeding, marked lane violation, defective equipment, arrest.
SATURDAY, MARCH 5
4:03 a.m. Route 128NB, speeding violation, citation issued.
9:32 a.m. Beach St., park and walk downtown, all in order.
10:02 a.m. Beach St., check for wounded owl, negative findings.
8:50 p.m. Washington St., cars hitting large pothole, DPW notified for cones.
SUNDAY, MARCH 6
4:32 a.m. Summer St., vehicle crash, hit and run, see report.
1:55 p.m. The Plains St., smoke alarm sounding, smoke from cooking.
4:52 p.m. Beach St., park and walk, all in order.