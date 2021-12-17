Students at Manchester Memorial School got a taste of a music producer’s life last Thursday, as part of the school’s Enrichment Program (second edition!) for students in Kindergarten through Grade 5.
Brent Daniels, a composer, producer, sound designer and recording artist showed students about the important relationship between the technology they have in their classrooms and homes, and the creation of the music and sounds they hear on their iPads and on TV, in movies and video games.
The students participated in the program and helped Brent build unique sounds right on the spot.
Within each group, students were called upon to make a sound. They added sound files to Brent's sampler by singing a quick catch phrase such as, "Put your hands up!" and used small sentences like, "I like mac & cheese!" to create their own special song.
The important message Brent conveyed to the students was that they already have the tools to combine technology and music on their own time and to continue learning all subjects to develop their individual skill set for the future.
Teachers and staff loved watching the students dance and move to the music that they helped create.
Following the program, students commented that it was, "Outstanding!", "I loved it!", and, "Can I go to New York and find him?"