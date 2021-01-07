Stem the Tide MBTS! Mask up, stay six feet apart, and stick with your own crew (household).
Christmas Tree Pick Up:
The next collection of Christmas Trees will be on Monday, January 11 and Tuesday, January 12. Please place tree curbside on your respective trash collection day. Residents can also bring their tree directly to the compost site during normal operating hours.
Limited Commercial District Public Forum:
Tuesday, January 12 at 7 p.m.. Please see the Town website for meeting details. Join the discussion about the study of this area.
40B Workshop:
The Board of Selectmen will host the next 40B Workshop on Thursday, January 14 at 6:30 PM. Please see the Town website for meeting details.
Town Hall Employment Opportunities:
The Town has open positions in the Town Clerk’s office and DPW. Please see the Town website to learn how to apply.
Town Hall is closed to the public until further notice:
Appointments can be made with individual departments during normal business hours.
Town Hall Payment Drop Box:
Installed at the rear of Town Hall by the Police Station Blue Door and monitored by a security camera. Please use this convenient box to drop payments off for any Town Bills. Please, no cash.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection:
Regular schedule