“The opening day game ceremony for the M/E High School Hornets baseball team on May 8th was a huge success. We thank the Town of Essex, the many boards and departments and especially, Mike Galli’s DPW workers and Commissioners. They have supported the baseball field and Veterans projects from the start”, said Marty Flood, President, Friends of Memorial Park Improvement Project, Inc. while addressing the participants at the Dedication Ceremony of the Memorial Park on Saturday before the Hornets’ home opener.
“Because of Kelly Automotive, Bank Gloucester and Mr. Ralph Bates of Manchester as well as the many non- profits like Hooper, Rotary, M/E Little League, Essex Shipbuilders Athletic Association and the numerous private donors, our vision was achieved. We think our additions to the field work beautifully with Town Hall and the surrounding park,” he said.
“Eric Gjerde, the owner of SeaGlass Architects and board member, drew the dugout plans and they turned out perfectly. John Filias and Jeffrey’s Creek volunteered so much of their precious time, we cannot ever fully pay them back,” Flood informed the participants.
“Matt Ostrowski and Covenant Builders did an exceptional job with the construction and Pallazola Brothers, Reliable Fence and Scott Whitten came through with all of the extras. A huge thank you is due to the Building Center in Essex, they partnered with us and helped us in the biggest way, financially! Clark Hydroseeding came in twice, at no charge, to help us grow new grass on all of the disturbed areas!”
Marty said that a special thanks was due to John Filias, Paul Steriti and Tim O’Leary, as “they went above and beyond with their many hours of work and never-ending help, thank you guys!!”
“With a yes vote at the Essex Town Meeting our Veterans sub-committee, led by Walter Rich, can finally start the very important Veterans upgrades including the awesome patio and other projects,” he informed.