Pride Month Ceremony: A special ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 12 at 2 p.m. on the Town Common to commemorate Pride Month.
Mass Housing 40B Comments: On Thursday, June 17 at 6:30 p.m. the Board of Selectmen (BOS) will meet to discuss comments to be submitted to Mass Housing. Meeting details will be posted on the Town website.
Beach and Resident Parking Stickers: A valid 2021 beach and resident sticker is required to park at Singing Beach and other downtown locations. Stickers can be purchased online or in person at the Town Clerks office. Beach tags are required for each resident age 13-64 to walk on the beach or there is a $7 dollar walk on fee. Extra tags can be purchased at Town Hall. The funds collected from beach stickers and entrance fees are used to directly fund beach operations.
Fourth of July Events: The Town is pleased to offer a variety of patriotic events this year such as a house decorating contest, concert in the park, boat parade and the traditional Red, White and Blue Breakfast. See the Town website for more information.
Town Birthday Party: The 375th Committee will host a birthday concert on Friday, June 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Masconomo Park. Rain date June 19. Register at mbtsrec.com.
Annual Town Meeting: The Annual Town Meeting will take place on Monday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m. outside on the Manchester Essex High School Athletic Field. Rain date is June 23. Proper COVID safety protocols will remain in place.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule.