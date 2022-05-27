SUNDAY, MAY 15

8:23 a.m.  Town Lot, boater placard violations-warnings issued

9:44 a.m.  Vine St, stop sign violation-written warning

9:47 a.m.   Desmond Ave, report of more stolen items-cleared

2:37 p.m.   Summer St, deceased animal in roadway-ACO & DPW notified

4:50 p.m.   Woodholm Rd, vandalism, home property-info taken

9:04 p.m.   Route 128 SB, speed violation-citation

11:14 p.m.  Woodholm Lane, trash/property line dispute-civil matter, no issue found

MONDAY, MAY 16

5:49 a.m.   Newport Park, dizziness, unable to stand-transport

9:56 a.m.   Raymond St, dove w/ broken wing-all in order

11:27 a.m. Central St, Select Board Reports Several Political Sign Vio.-Removed    

12:30 p.m. Woodholm Rd, vehicle parked for multiple days-all in order

4:41 p.m.   Ancient County Way, aggressive encounter with resident-logged

TUESDAY, MAY 17

11:10 a.m.   Central St, preschool tour of police station-complete

1:07 p.m.   Desmond Ave, severely intoxicated and foot injury-transported 

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

1:03 a.m.   Summer St, lift assist-complete, refusal for transport

11:16 a.m.   Old Essex Rd, flying squirrel on deck-ACO notified

9:35 p.m.   Summer St, operating w/o lights-verbal warning

THURSDAY, MAY 19

8:49 a.m.   Pleasant St, blasting detail-complete

4:21 a.m.   Harold St, lift assist-transport

10:02 p.m. Brook St, loose dog-reunited with caretaker

FRIDAY, MAY 20

11:55 a.m. Central St, fall & hit head-transport

12:40 p.m. North St, difficulty breathing-transport

3:26 p.m. Powder House Hill St, dead coyote off trail-logged

4:49 p.m. Chebacco Rd, 4 bunnies found in woods-taken to Salem

10:28 p.m. School St, kids making noise-house party dispersed, report to follow

SATURDAY, MAY 21

6:16 a.m. Summer St, dizziness/nausea-obtained refusal

11:03 a.m. Route 128 NB, sheetrock in road hit car - located in Wenham, MADOT notified

5:14 p.m.   Summer St, fall off dirt bike, in & out of consciousness-transport

6:41 p.m.   Hamilton, line box, heavy outdoor smoke-negative findings

6:47 p.m.   Beach St, large hole dug on beach-all in order

9:37 p.m.   Route 128 SB, BOLO from Gloucester, erratic-OUI arrest

 

SUNDAY, MAY 22

2:31 a.m.   Walker Rd, OUI arrest - see report

12:21 p.m. Central St, noise complaint from peaceful protest-logged

1:27 p.m.   Central St, questions about protest out front-informed

2:31 p.m.   Morse Ct, report of credit card scam-info taken & logged

7:54 p.m.   School St, reporting landlord instigating matter-logged

8:33 p.m.   Loading Place Rd, road rage incident-aggressor GOA

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.