SUNDAY, MAY 15
8:23 a.m. Town Lot, boater placard violations-warnings issued
9:44 a.m. Vine St, stop sign violation-written warning
9:47 a.m. Desmond Ave, report of more stolen items-cleared
2:37 p.m. Summer St, deceased animal in roadway-ACO & DPW notified
4:50 p.m. Woodholm Rd, vandalism, home property-info taken
9:04 p.m. Route 128 SB, speed violation-citation
11:14 p.m. Woodholm Lane, trash/property line dispute-civil matter, no issue found
MONDAY, MAY 16
5:49 a.m. Newport Park, dizziness, unable to stand-transport
9:56 a.m. Raymond St, dove w/ broken wing-all in order
11:27 a.m. Central St, Select Board Reports Several Political Sign Vio.-Removed
12:30 p.m. Woodholm Rd, vehicle parked for multiple days-all in order
4:41 p.m. Ancient County Way, aggressive encounter with resident-logged
TUESDAY, MAY 17
11:10 a.m. Central St, preschool tour of police station-complete
1:07 p.m. Desmond Ave, severely intoxicated and foot injury-transported
WEDNESDAY, MAY 18
1:03 a.m. Summer St, lift assist-complete, refusal for transport
11:16 a.m. Old Essex Rd, flying squirrel on deck-ACO notified
9:35 p.m. Summer St, operating w/o lights-verbal warning
THURSDAY, MAY 19
8:49 a.m. Pleasant St, blasting detail-complete
4:21 a.m. Harold St, lift assist-transport
10:02 p.m. Brook St, loose dog-reunited with caretaker
FRIDAY, MAY 20
11:55 a.m. Central St, fall & hit head-transport
12:40 p.m. North St, difficulty breathing-transport
3:26 p.m. Powder House Hill St, dead coyote off trail-logged
4:49 p.m. Chebacco Rd, 4 bunnies found in woods-taken to Salem
10:28 p.m. School St, kids making noise-house party dispersed, report to follow
SATURDAY, MAY 21
6:16 a.m. Summer St, dizziness/nausea-obtained refusal
11:03 a.m. Route 128 NB, sheetrock in road hit car - located in Wenham, MADOT notified
5:14 p.m. Summer St, fall off dirt bike, in & out of consciousness-transport
6:41 p.m. Hamilton, line box, heavy outdoor smoke-negative findings
6:47 p.m. Beach St, large hole dug on beach-all in order
9:37 p.m. Route 128 SB, BOLO from Gloucester, erratic-OUI arrest
SUNDAY, MAY 22
2:31 a.m. Walker Rd, OUI arrest - see report
12:21 p.m. Central St, noise complaint from peaceful protest-logged
1:27 p.m. Central St, questions about protest out front-informed
2:31 p.m. Morse Ct, report of credit card scam-info taken & logged
7:54 p.m. School St, reporting landlord instigating matter-logged
8:33 p.m. Loading Place Rd, road rage incident-aggressor GOA