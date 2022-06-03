MONDAY, MAY 23

5:11 a.m.  Route 128SB, driving with revoked insurance, towed and summons issued.

9:28 a.m.  Beach St., fall with difficulty breathing, cardiac arrest, transported to hospital.

12:54 p.m.  Route 128 SB, motorcycle accident, transported by Medflight, Mass State Police to handle.

6:19 p.m.  Newport Park Rd., altered mental state, transported to hospital.

TUESDAY, MAY 24

8:57 a.m.  Beach St., skunk near bathhouse gone on arrival.

1:09 p.m.  Proctor St., bat in house, released.

7:24 p.m.  Powderhouse Lane, deceased cormorant, Animal Control Officer notified.

9:42 p.m.  Pine St., cable wire down, Comcast already notified.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

7:30 a.m.  Lincoln St., school traffic, all in order.

2:32 p.m.  Lincoln St., school zone, complete.

5:16 p.m.  Desmond Ave., aggressive dog, Animal Control Officer notified.

7:16 p.m.  Central St., medication disposal, complete.

THURSDAY, MAY 26

7:37 a.m.  Union St., joint pain from past fall, transported to hospital.

11:30 a.m.  Central St., question about moving furniture, logged.

12:22 p.m.  Pleasant Grove Cemetery, possible dislocated hip, transported to hospital.

7:17 p.m.  Beach St., gates malfunctioning, MBTA notified.

FRIDAY, MAY 27

9:03 a.m.  Beach St., community policing downtown, complete.

12:13 p.m.  Central St., questions about lost glasses, logged.

4:13 p.m.  Beach St., parking enforcement, 11 citations issued.

4:59 p.m.  Central St., unregistered boat trailer, citation by mail.

SATURDAY, MAY 28

1:59 a.m.  Gloucester, mutual aid ladder to Gloucester, complete.

11:12 a.m.  Central St., dead rat on sidewalk, DPW notified.

1:37 p.m.  Sea St., injured raccoon in yard, Animal Control Officer notified.

9:35 p.m.  Bennett St., slip and fall, broken arm, transported to hospital.

SUNDAY, MAY 29

8:58 a.m.  Dexter Lane, dead bat inside house, logged.

12:24 p.m.  Summer St., large snapping turtle in roadway, unable to locate.

3:21 p.m.  Beach St., community policing Singing Beach, complete.

5:38 p.m.  Beach St., found Land Rover key turned in, logged.

