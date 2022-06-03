MONDAY, MAY 23
5:11 a.m. Route 128SB, driving with revoked insurance, towed and summons issued.
9:28 a.m. Beach St., fall with difficulty breathing, cardiac arrest, transported to hospital.
12:54 p.m. Route 128 SB, motorcycle accident, transported by Medflight, Mass State Police to handle.
6:19 p.m. Newport Park Rd., altered mental state, transported to hospital.
TUESDAY, MAY 24
8:57 a.m. Beach St., skunk near bathhouse gone on arrival.
1:09 p.m. Proctor St., bat in house, released.
7:24 p.m. Powderhouse Lane, deceased cormorant, Animal Control Officer notified.
9:42 p.m. Pine St., cable wire down, Comcast already notified.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 25
7:30 a.m. Lincoln St., school traffic, all in order.
2:32 p.m. Lincoln St., school zone, complete.
5:16 p.m. Desmond Ave., aggressive dog, Animal Control Officer notified.
7:16 p.m. Central St., medication disposal, complete.
THURSDAY, MAY 26
7:37 a.m. Union St., joint pain from past fall, transported to hospital.
11:30 a.m. Central St., question about moving furniture, logged.
12:22 p.m. Pleasant Grove Cemetery, possible dislocated hip, transported to hospital.
7:17 p.m. Beach St., gates malfunctioning, MBTA notified.
FRIDAY, MAY 27
9:03 a.m. Beach St., community policing downtown, complete.
12:13 p.m. Central St., questions about lost glasses, logged.
4:13 p.m. Beach St., parking enforcement, 11 citations issued.
4:59 p.m. Central St., unregistered boat trailer, citation by mail.
SATURDAY, MAY 28
1:59 a.m. Gloucester, mutual aid ladder to Gloucester, complete.
11:12 a.m. Central St., dead rat on sidewalk, DPW notified.
1:37 p.m. Sea St., injured raccoon in yard, Animal Control Officer notified.
9:35 p.m. Bennett St., slip and fall, broken arm, transported to hospital.
SUNDAY, MAY 29
8:58 a.m. Dexter Lane, dead bat inside house, logged.
12:24 p.m. Summer St., large snapping turtle in roadway, unable to locate.
3:21 p.m. Beach St., community policing Singing Beach, complete.
5:38 p.m. Beach St., found Land Rover key turned in, logged.