MONDAY, MAY 30        

5:10 p.m.  Ocean St., parking violation, citation and verbal warning.

7:58 p.m.  Desmond Ave., car parked blocking driveway, owner contacted and moved.

8:03 p.m.  Central St., found backpack in Town Hall lot, logged.

10:31 p.m.  School St., speed violation, written warning.

TUESDAY, MAY 31

1:00 a.m.  Tuck’s Point Rd., people on swings, moved along.

9:05 a.m.  Pleasant St., rabbit in road, Animal Control Officer notified.

10:51 a.m.  Dexter Lane, Animal Control Officer picked up wild animals, transported to vet.

4:32 p.m.  Brook St., wallet stolen from purse, information taken.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1

9:09 a.m.  Masconomo St., inspection, complete.

1:08 p.m.  Summer St., 911 hang-up, confirmed accidental.

3:40 p.m.  Summer St., 18 wheeler attempting to go under bridge, logged.

11:21 p.m.  The Plains St., shaking and semiconscious, transported to hospital.

THURSDAY, JUNE 2

1:56 a.m.  Chebacco Rd., unoccupied car found by police range, logged.

11:20 a.m.  Highland Ave., lethargic, transported to hospital.

4:53 p.m.  Rt 128NB ramp, disabled motor vehicle, out of gas, waiting for gas.

5:21 p.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

2:20 a.m.  Forest Lane, female passed out, pale, refusal for transport.

10:27 a.m.  Crooked Lane, pop followed by power outage, National Grid notified.

4:34 p.m.  Eaglehead Rd., assist with smoke detector, system reset.

7:07 p.m.  Beach St., deceased seal, Animal Control Officer notified.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

1:31 a.m.  Route 128SB, lights violation, verbal warning.

2:59 a.m.  Route 128SB, marked lanes violation, verbal warning.

10:11 a.m.  Beach St., community policing Singing Beach, completed.

3:16 p.m.  School St., discomfort and shaking, transported to hospital.

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

No report.

