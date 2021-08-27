Approximately 60 people descended Saturday night to Masconomo Park for the Manchester Public Library’s outdoor Family Movie Night, put on by the Manchester 375th Town Celebration Committee. Families came and set up picnics to settle in for a showing of Finding Nemo on the big screen. The good weather held the whole night, the entertainment crew were excellent with the setup and take down and they were great to work with, and everyone enjoyed free yo-yos and snacks of gourmet cookies from Laurie Lufkin’s Meet and Sweet Food, provided by the 375th Committee. The event was sponsored by Jim Crosby from Crosby’s Marketplace.