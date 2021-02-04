The Board of Selectmen would like to welcome new Town Clerk, Diane Bucco, to the Town of Manchester-by-the-Sea team.
Excise Tax:
Excise tax bills have been mailed. If you do not receive a bill for each vehicle registration by February 22 please contact the Tax Collectors Office at 978-526-2030.
COVID-19 Vaccine for Veterans:
The Department of Veterans Affairs is holding a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for Veterans over 60 enrolled in the VA healthcare system this weekend in Gloucester. Veterans interested in receiving the Vaccine should call 978-281-9740 to schedule an appointment.
40B Workshop:
The next 40B Workshop will be held on Thursday, February 11 at 6:30 PM. Please see the 40B page on the Town website to find current information on the 40B application, past recordings, future meeting dates, FAQ and more.
Annual Report Photo Call:
Do you have 2020 photos you would like to share for the Annual Town Report? Please email them to Tiffany Marletta at marlettat@manchester.ma.us
Nomination Papers:
Nomination papers are available to be mailed to those interested in running for local office. Please contact theTown Clerks office at 978-526-2040 or townclerk@manchester.ma.us. to make a request.
2021 Beach Stickers:
2021 Beach Stickers are now on sale online or via mail. Please see the Parking Clerk page on the Town website for complete details and instructions. New! 2021 Stickers must be placed on the front windshield in the upper left corner. 2020 Parking Stickers are valid through May 31, 2021.
Town Hall is Closed to the Public Until Further Notice:
Appointments can be made with individual departments during normal business hours.
Town Hall Payment Drop Box:
Installed at the rear of Town Hall by the Police Station Blue Door and monitored by a security camera. Please use this convenient box to drop payments off for any Town Bills. Please, no cash.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection:
Regular Schedule.