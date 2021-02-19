Thank you to the many volunteers, Sacred Heart Church, and Conley’s Drug Store for the successful COVID vaccination Clinic held last Saturday. Second shots will be provided on March 6. Future clinics will be determined as vaccine supplies and state regulations allow.
Limited Commercial District Public Forum:
The Planning Board will host a public forum on Monday, February 22 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss possible opportunities in the Limited Commercial District. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Excise Tax:
Excise tax bills have been mailed. If you do not receive a bill for each vehicle registration by February 22 please contact the Tax Collectors Office at 978-526-2030.
Nomination Papers:
Nomination papers are available to be mailed to those interested in running for local office. Please contact theTown Clerks office at 978-526-2040 or townclerk@manchester.ma.us. to make a request. Papers are due April 1st.
2021 Beach Stickers:
2021 Beach Stickers are now on sale online or via mail. Please see the Parking Clerk page on the Town website for complete details and instructions. The 2021 Stickers must be placed on the front windshield in the upper left corner. These 2020 Parking Stickers are valid through May 31, 2021.
Town Hall is Closed to the Public Until Further Notice:
Appointments can be made with individual departments during normal business hours.
Town Hall Payment Drop Box:
Installed at the rear of Town Hall by the Police Station Blue Door and monitored by a security camera. Please use this convenient box to drop payments off for any Town Bills. Please, no cash.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection:
Regular schedule.