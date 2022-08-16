MAC Closes_2.jpg

After 50 years in operation, the Manchester Athletic Club’s Manchester location will close on September 30 following the sale last month of the 50-acre wooded property it sits on to Cell Signaling Technology (CST), a Danvers-based biotech company.

The move was announced in an email to club members from MAC owner Anthony Simboli, whose team has continued to operate the MAC in Manchester after the sale while CST explored continued business operation under a different operator.

Two contiguous properties formally owned by the Manchester Athletic Club, highlighted in orange, are now owned by Danvers-based Cell Signaling Technology.
