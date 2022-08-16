On Thursday, Cell Signaling, the Danvers-based biotechnology company, closed on a deal to purchase a 50-acre stretch of land housing the Manchester Athletic Club (MAC), extensive woodlands, and an abandoned quarry in Manchester’s Limited Commercial District (LCD) where it plans to build a corporate campus. In a statement Tuesday, CST said it is actively assembling a design team and will engage the special permit process with the Boards and Committees of the community at the appropriate time. It also said the MAC facility has been leased back to the existing MAC management team.