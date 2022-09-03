Oyster Farming

Contributor Steve Lauber shows his grandchildren the workings of an oyster Upweller.

                       

 Courtesy Photos

Can Oyster farming in Manchester help to clean our Harbor and help combat the effects of climate change?   A pilot program, initiated by the Manchester Harbor Boat Club, under the auspices of the Massachusetts Oyster project is trying to find out.

The oyster nursery (“Upweller”) is up and running under the fisherman’s canopy on Morss Pier in Masconomo Park.  Approximately 20,000 baby oysters, called “spat,” are growing rapidly in the Upweller.  Water is pumped up from the Harbor, circulated through the Spat and then returned to the Harbor.  The water contains the nutrients and oxygen the spat need to grow.  In the process, the oysters filter contaminates from the water before it is circulated back to the Harbor.

