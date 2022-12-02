While the holiday season that is upon us can be hectic, I hope you can find time to be thankful for the Manchester community and the beauty that surrounds us.  There is plenty of turbulence in the world, but we are fortunate to have our small corner a place of abundance and peace.  I want to take a moment to thank town staff and the hundreds of citizen volunteers who all do great work to make Manchester a wonderful place. Day after day the staff are doing their jobs meeting the needs of residents.  It takes a large amount of work to provide the full array of municipal services, from public safety to water and sewer utilities, from road work to tax collections, and from recreational programs to formal records management, etc.  I very much appreciate the work that so many are doing.

While the broad array of day-to-day service delivery is carried out by the various Town departments, the Select Board is aiming to advance a handful of priority projects.  One priority is to make better progress in diversifying housing options in Town.  Whether a young family starting out or seniors looking to downsize but still live in town, options are limited.  Manchester’s housing is predominately large, expensive single-family homes.  The population in town is getting older with the number of young families and students declining. There is a high need for greater choices in housing, but there is also a very strong desire to maintain the current character of the community. I believe these two needs can advance together but it will take creative thinking and careful listening to many perspectives.

