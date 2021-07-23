In 1971, the Manchester Sailing Association officially launched to welcome students of all ages to learn to sail and develop a lifelong passion for the sport. Fifty years later, the club is going and preparing for the next generation of sailors and continuing what has become a beloved summertime tradition for the Cape Ann community.
The youth and adults who have been through the program have special memories about learning to sail and race but they also reflect on the friendships and the life skills they developed such as resilience, flexibility, focus, and even a needed sense of humor. Every sailor has an epic “on the water” story to share.
The MSA’s links with the town are strong, including providing boats to the Manchester-Essex High School sailing team, which won the Massachusetts State Sailing Championship in 2015. This past year more than ever, the organization has valued the opportunity to be out on the water and share a love of sailing and community.
MSA is currently celebrating its historic summer season, out on the water, and reaching out to the community to secure personal memories as it moves to a proper anniversary event on September 10. For this, the MSA executive team is encouraging alumnus of Manchester Sailing Association of the send photos, memorabilia, accomplishments, awards, quotes, or stories to info@manchestersailing.org. It’s also looking for donations, and has launched a capital raising campaign to upgrade all aspects of MSA including mandated new floats to hold our fleet, upgrades on our fleet of sailboats and coach boats, investment in facilities for sailors, funding for scholarships and summer staff expansion.
“With the community’s support, MSA will continue to provide a fun, safe, and educational experience for children and adults in the Cape Ann community,” said organizers. “Join our efforts to create new lifelong memories for many years of future sailors.”