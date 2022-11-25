The Manchester Club met for its November meeting last Thursday evening at the Legion Hall. Ken Davis and his kitchen crew served up a delicious meal of linguica, cheese and crackers to start and then his specialty, Portuguese Pot Roast served with mashed potatoes and green beans following by a dessert of woopie pies. The meal was excellent and the Club would be lost without its many guest chefs that have served over the years. Thank you, Ken and crew! At the conclusion of dinner, Club President, Eric Aldrich called the meeting to order. After all in attendance cited the Pledge of Allegiance, a moment of silence was held in memory of the passing of 46 year Manchester Club Member, Dick Towle. Club Secretary Craige McCoy gave the membership his monthly report and Club Treasurer Bill Scott provided an update on club finances. Once the business part of the meeting was over, guest speaker Jonathan Silva, co-owner of Winning Solutions based here in MBTS, shared with the membership his work as a long-time salesman and now co-owner of Winning Solutions – a premium board game designer and manufacturer with licenses for former Parker Brothers games like Monopoly. It was interesting to learn how Winning Solutions experienced significant growth and recognition as a result of the pandemic! An excellent evening was had by all in attendance.
The next meeting of the Manchester Club will be held on Thursday, December 15 and it will be the annual Christmas party with a visit from Santa Claus. Prime Rib is on the menu courtesy of Doc Herrick, Stan Koch and their kitchen crew. Email invitations will be sent early next month. Members in attendance are reminded to bring either non-perishable food items or a cash donation as the Club prepares to make its annual holiday donations to various area causes. Tickets will be available for the holiday cash raffle as well. $50 donation per ticket/150 tickets – grand prize $1200 with four other cash prizes. If you would like to participate in the raffle, please contact a member of Manchester Club’s E-board. Thank you & Happy Holidays! (To learn more about The Manchester Club, please go to www.themanchesterclub.org)