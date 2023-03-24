The Manchester Club met last Thursday at the Legion Hall for its March meeting. Todd Crane and his kitchen crew served up a delicious garden salad, chicken parmesan dinner with ziti and green beans and Klondike bars for dessert and then it was on to the business part of the meeting. Club President Bruce MacDonald Jr. invited the evening’s guest speaker, Beverly native and Marine Vietnam veteran Ralph Fatello, to lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Club Secretary Craige McCoy provided an update including a reminder to members to watch for their dues’ invoices and May raffle tickets in the mail. Club Treasurer David Slade apprised the membership of club finances, and it was on to the guest speaker. Mr. Fatello related to the club how his love of surfing saved his life upon his return from Vietnam and how he continues to give back to veterans and others by way of holding an annual surf day called “Hit the Beach” for the Wounded Warrior Project. His additional surf efforts include raising funds by surfing every day for a full year for diabetes research in honor of his father, Gus and then again for cancer in Surf for Molly. At the end of his talk, Fatello played a short video of a recent Hit the Beach surf day for Wounded Warriors that left all in attendance quite moved. Ralph gave an emotional and heartfelt talk that was appreciated by all. The next Manchester Club meeting will be held on Thursday, April 20 – beef kabobs are on the menu and Town Manager, Greg Federspiel will be guest speaker.
