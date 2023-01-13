Greenbelt which works with local communities to protect landscapes in the 34 cities and towns in Essex County has announced its 2023 film and lecture series “Systems and Ecosystems: We are all Connected” including four interactive events starting January 18. All events are free, but registration is required.

Reading the Forested Landscape, Tom Wessels - Wed, Jan 18, 6-7 p.m. via Zoom

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.