The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum (EHSSM) is pleased to announce the historic Essex Cogswell Haybarn has found a new home in Rockport at Woodbury Hill Farm owned by Aaron Tuffley and Betsy Lordan.  The EHSSM is partnering with them to pass along the know-how and history of the structure and will help document their project.

In December 2019, just before the pandemic, EHSSM was alerted that a historic barn on John Wise Avenue in Essex was going to be torn down to make way for the town’s new safety building.  While saving the barn was a priority for the town’s planning board, it was determined that repurposing the structure was not an economically viable option.  Not wanting to see the historic 1700s Essex timber frame hay barn destroyed, EHSSM mobilized numerous passionate museum members and dedicated individuals in the wider community to help save it.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.