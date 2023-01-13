Are you interested in making a difference in your own community? Consider running for elected office!
Nomination papers are now available in the Town Clerk's office for the following seats on the ballot for the May 8, 2023, Annual Town Election:
Updated: January 13, 2023 @ 3:49 am
One Assessor for three years, One Moderator for three years, One Selectman for three years, One Board of Health member for three years, Two Constables for three years, One Regional School Committee member for three years, One Board of Library Trustee for three years, One Housing Authority member for five years, Two Planning Board members for one year and Two Planning Board members for five years.
The last day to obtain/takeout papers is Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 5 p.m. You must collect the signatures of 20 Essex registered voters to be placed on the ballot. Please contact the Town Clerk's office for more details at 978.768.7111 or townclerk@essexma.org.
