Memorial Day observances for Monday, May 30 will bring back local traditions marking the ultimate sacrifice of local fallen residents in America’s wars. There are ceremonies, and in Manchester, the parade to Rosedale Cemetery is back after three years.
In Essex, members of the public are invited to that town’s service, scheduled for 11 a.m. at Shepard memorial Park on Martin Street. There will no parade this year. The Essex Veteran Association has organized a color guard, honor guard/firing squad, and will lead the laying of flowers at the memorial stones in the park. Everyone is welcome.
In Manchester, the service will be a familiar one, with a return to the full ceremony at the Amaral Bailey American Legion Hall at 9 a.m. (participants will gather starting at 8:30) with the traiditonal parade to Rosedale Cemetery and final ceremonies at 1661 Old Burial Ground and Kettle Cove Cemetery. Allan Kirker, Post Commander and Bruce Heisey, Chaplain at Manchester Legion Amaral-Bailey Post #113 provided the schedule:
- 8:30 a.m. Report to Legion - Veterans, Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and all other parade participants gather at Legion.
- 9 a.m. Waterside Service - Recognition with wreath and flowers cast into the water in memory of all servicemen and servicewomen lost at sea.
- 9:15 – 9:30 a.m. Form up to march in the parade - Veterans and all parade participants form up by the Town Hall.
- Parade Route: Head up Pine St. to Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Wreath laying, rifle salute, and Taps at flagpole.
- Form up and march to Rosedale Cemetery. Wreath laying, salute and Taps with reading of Gettysburg address by Diego Sanson, Manchester Essex Region High School sophomore at Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) lot.
- Walk down to the Legion Lot for Memorial Day Service including wreath laying, salute and Taps. In Flanders Fields poem to be read by Junior Auxiliary member Lily Berkowitz.
- Form up on Pleasant Street Extension and proceed down towards School Street to Hinckley Park for wreath laying, gun salute and Taps.
- March to Union Cemetery on School Street for gun salute and Taps.
- March to 1661 Old Burial Ground on Summer Street for gun salute and Taps.
- Return to American Legion for National Anthem and raising the flag.
- Collation to follow at the Legion. All are invited to join.
- The firing squad along with Commander, Selectmen, buglers and police escort will depart to Kettle Cove Cemetery in Jeffrey Creek located on Magnolia Avenue.