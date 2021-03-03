Anyone who has set foot in The Laughing Gull knows that owners Bruce and Dede Warren are awesome. So, it should come as no surprise, that when asked by Manchester local Christina Comparato to participate in the Feed the Frontlines North Shore program they heartily agreed.
Feed the Frontlines, founded by Julie Clifford Smail and Kate DiPietro in New York, gathers volunteers and donations to show appreciation for healthcare workers and others who work on the frontlines helping those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Feed the Frontlines North Shore was founded by Julie, a physician with North Shore Physicians Group, along with her sisters Lisa Clifford Vassar and Christina Clifford Comparato, and in addition to showing appreciation to frontline workers also raises money to help local restaurants, having raised over $80,000 thus far.
Once tapped by Feed the Frontlines, the crew at Laughing Gull set to work. “Everyone on the staff was so happy to pitch in and help. They put their heads together and started to plan the process of baking hundreds of baked goods to be delivered on Saturday,” said Dede Warren. “Our kitchen is somewhat small, and Saturdays tend to be busy. It was great to see everyone work so well together for this project. It was like a dance,” explained Bruce Warren. In the end, hundreds of cookies, lemon bars, and slices of banana bread were baked and loaded into baskets, donated by staff and friends.
These goodies were then delivered to the Doubletree Hotel in Danvers, one of the Massachusetts vaccination sites in full operation. The Site Lead, Sylvia Marshall, was thrilled to see the baskets full of treats. “The staff are exhausted. One night last week they worked until 11.00 p.m.! This will be a great morale booster,” explained Marshall.
If you are interested in boosting the morale of frontline workers yourself, consider donating to Feed the Frontlines North Shore feedthefrontlinesnorthshore.com. If you are in need of a little boost yourself, definitely stop by The Laughing Gull for a cup of coffee and cheery hello from Bruce and Dede.