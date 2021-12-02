The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas-By-The-Sea celebration in Manchester is back, kicking off Friday, December 3 with its Holiday Stroll and going through the weekend, concluding with the lighting of the Friendship Tree at the Town Common.
There’s a focus on measured fun this year, with hopes that emphasizing outdoor events and social distancing will keep the public comfortable while maintaining a celebratory feel.
This year, things kick off at 4 p.m. Friday, December 3 with the Manchester Holiday Stroll, with downtown merchants opening their doors to greet post-Thanksgiving shoppers and holiday revelers. The Manchester Garden Club plan to decorate the Trask House for the Manchester Historical Museum’s Open House, as they do every year. Then, on Saturday, from 1-3 p.m., Santa arrives by boat at Masconomo Park. A Christmas Concert follows from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, December 5 at the Town Hall Green and, then, the highly popular traditional close out event, organized by the Manchester Woman’s Club and its lighting of the Friendship Tree at the Town Common, complete with hot chocolate for everyone, prepared by the Manchester Masons.
Christmas By The Sea Schedule Of Events
The Manchester Holiday Stroll
Friday December 3, Downtown MBTS (4-8 p.m.)
Holiday Open House at the Manchester Historical Museum
Friday, December 3 (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
Saturday, December 4 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
Sunday, December 5 (2 - 4 p.m.)
Santa Arrives by Boat
Saturday, December 4, Masconomo Park (1-3 p.m.)
Christmas Concert
Sunday, December 5, Town Hall Green (3-4 p.m.)
Lighting of the Friendship Tree
Sunday, December 5, Town Common (4 p.m.)