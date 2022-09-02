Formula One

In some respects, it was “Manchester Week” at the 2022 Formula Hybrid + Electric Competition (FH+E) this past May at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) in Loudon, NH.

Manchester resident Mike Chapman runs the university-level FH+E competition, originally founded in 2006 by the students and staff of the Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth College in Hanover. 

Manchester residents Mike Chapman (left) and Max Warnock in Chapman's garage.  Warnock is on the national Forumla One Hybrid team for Lafayette College.  Chapman is an alumn of Dartmouth College and works with the Hybrid Formula One league.
