After nine productive years as CEO of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce overseeing significant growth and expansion, Ken Riehl announced last week he will retire his position at the end of the year.
“Having spent 30 years in the corporate world, in 2013, I began seeking ways to give back to and support the local community. Leading the Chamber allowed me to fulfill this goal in ways I never imagined—and it provided a foundation for community involvement that I look forward to continuing for many years to come."
Riehl said he plans to spend more time with his family, particularly his wife Holly who is retired. He will remain active in the community, especially with local community organizations. In the meantime, Reihl has committed to working with the search committee and support the new Chamber leadership to ensure a good transition.
Over the past nine years, Riehl established a strong record as the Chamber’s top executive. He arrived in 2013 from the private sector and brought a new energy to the non-profit association that advocates for small business and regional tourism. During his tenure, the Chamber grew to be the fifth largest Chamber in Massachusetts today, with more than 1,000 members and financially solid.
He also expanded the Chamber in new directions, including introducing the Cape Ann License Plate fundraising program, which promotes the Cape Ann region and has raised $90,000 in charitable funds through license plate registration fees that have funded local area non-profits and schools through the Cape Ann Community Foundation.
The Chamber team works closely with the membership and government and community leaders to strengthen greater Cape Ann’s position as a vibrant place to work, live and visit. That idea of coordinating to promote the local economy has been a been a critical part of Riehl’s success.
Last year, Riehl pushed the Chamber to open a new, central headquarters and Visitor’s Center at the entrance to Harbor Loop in downtown Gloucester. He led efforts to inform and support the entire Cape Ann business community through the COVID pandemic. He also forged a merger with the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce to create the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce in 2021.
Reflecting on his time with the Chamber (four months of which remains), Riehl is sanguine. He said he will continue to support the Chamber, just in a different way.
"It has been an honor and my sincere pleasure to work with my dedicated and talented Chamber team to serve greater Cape Ann’s residents, businesses, and visitors alongside our Chamber leaders, government officials, and organizations across the region," he said. "I look forward to working to ensure that our Chamber continues to be a strong and active contributor to all that makes this region so remarkable.”
“Ken has made extraordinary contributions as our CEO these past nine years. While we are sorry to see him step down, we are happy for him and his wife, Holly, as they begin a new chapter together,” said Chamber President and owner of Cape Ann Lanes Caitlin Pszenny. “Ken leaves the Chamber in an incredibly strong position – in terms of our membership, finances, operations, and engagement with the Cape Ann regional community. The search committee is confident that we will identify a leader who will build on this foundation and continue to lead the organization in creating a bright future for greater Cape Ann.”
The Chamber has established a search committee comprised of Pszenni, Loren Caputo (Cape Ann Motor Inn), Karen Ristuben (ECCF/Creative County Initiative), Susan Gould Coviello (North Shore Health Project), Mike Luster (Cape Ann Savings Bank), Priscilla Malboeuf (Beauport Law) and Tony Sapienza (Blue Shutters Beachside Inn) – as well as Past Board Presidents Sal Frontiero (Frontiero Law), Bob Gillis (retired, Cape Ann Savings Bank), and Catherine Schlichte (Schlichte and Johnstone).
Loran Caputo, 2023 Board president and owner of the Cape Ann Motor Inn, said Ken Riehl is leaving the Chamber a better organization than the one he found when he arrived. And that will make the search for his replacement easier, and it makes the future an exciting prospect.
“We are excited to build on the Chamber’s strong foundation for continued growth and prosperity for the organization, our members and the region,” she said.