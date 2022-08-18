Ken Riehl Caitlyn Prezeni2.jpg

Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce CEO Ken Riehl (right) with Chamber president Caitlin Pszenny in front of the Chamber's headquarters and Visitor's Center in downtown Gloucester. (Photo: Erika Brown)

After nine productive years as CEO of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce overseeing significant growth and expansion, Ken Riehl announced last week he will retire his position at the end of the year.

“Having spent 30 years in the corporate world, in 2013, I began seeking ways to give back to and support the local community. Leading the Chamber allowed me to fulfill this goal in ways I never imagined—and it provided a foundation for community involvement that I look forward to continuing for many years to come."