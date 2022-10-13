It was all sparkling sunshine and giddy cheers at the public boat launch behind the Manchester Town Hall on Sunday for the 13th Annual Cardboard Box Regatta, with rim of the inner harbor packed with spectators for the lighthearted-but-nevertheless-ruthless competition pitting fathers against daughters, youngsters against teachers, policemen against Select Board members.  

And not necessarily in that order.

Cardboard Box_Akshay Patel.JPG
H50A7499.JPG
Cardboard Box_Top Gun.JPG
H50A7333 (1).JPG
H50A7283.JPG
H50A7589.JPG
H50A7559 (1).JPG
H50A7705 (1).JPG
H50A7662.JPG
Cardboard Box_Wide Shot101122.JPG
Cardboard Box_Viking Elvis101122.JPG

