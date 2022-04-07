Patriots Day
Monday, April 18 the library will be closed for Patriots Day.
Evil Spirits, Witchcraft Legacy: Stories from the Big Attic
Monday, April 11 at 6 p.m. join Richard Brewster for a discussion and Q & A about the creation of Witchcraft Legacy, the nature and origins of the talking circle, and the circle’s power to build a sense of community and understanding among diverse people. The Rockport Library will share a Zoom link for this program.
Snakes of New England and the World
Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m., join Rick Roth of Cape Ann Vernal Ponds, third floor of the library.
College Essay Workshop
Thursday, May 5 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Participants will have a chance to read sample essays, ask questions and leave with a brainstorming activity to help them generate possible topic ideas. This session is free and open to all.
Enjoying Bird Behavior
Wednesday, April 20 at 7 p.m., join Scott Santino of Mass Audubon Ipswich Wildlife Sanctuary.
Galapagos
Wednesday, May 4 at 7 p.m., join Scott Santino of Mass Audubon Ipswich Wildlife Sanctuary.
Saturday Musical Storytime
Saturday, April 16 and 30 at 10 a.m. with Katie-stories, songs and more. Ages 0-8 with a caregiver.