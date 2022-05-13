Last Friday, Essex Elementary School students in grades K-5 enjoyed a visit from Jerry Pallotta, prolific author of the "Who Would Win" series of books as well as multiple "Alphabet Books" and fiction stories.
Pallotta wowed EES audiences (students and staff!) with photos and stories of his travels near and far that have brought him face to face with wild animals from sea and land. His videos and photos of travels from Scituate, MA to Antarctica and Africa were thrilling to see and have informed his writing since his first book was published when he was a young dad in his early 30's - over 30 years ago!
During his visit, Jerry enjoyed a fish sandwich and fried clams from Woodman's (a favorite spot of his!) while chatting with a lucky group of EES 5th graders who were picked from a hat to hang out with Pallotta during their lunch period.
Pallotta's presentations to students emphasized the importance of doing research as well as explaining the relationships between author, illustrator, editor and publisher. A highlight of Pallotta's visit was EES 3rd graders sharing their own versions of "Who Would Win" stories. Jerry loved seeing the ideas EES students had for more "Who Would Win" subjects and even took pics to share with "Who Would Win" editors at Scholastic. At the end of the day as Pallotta climbed into his car he commented happily, "This was such a great day!" We are not sure who enjoyed the day more...Jerry Pallotta or the EES students!
This great day was funded by the Friends of Essex Elementary and organized by The Friends of EES Enrichment Chair Letizia Donati.